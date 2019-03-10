China sets aside crops for wild elephants to spare farmers

said it plans to grow crops specifically for wild to graze on in an effort to spare the livelihoods of local farmers.

The southwestern province of will set up the special farm in a habitat protection area in county where 18 of the animals frequently raid the crops of farmers from villages in the area. The 51-hectare (126-acre) farm will grow corn, sugarcane, bamboo and bananas.

The official Agency quoted an with the local forestry bureau as saying protecting local residents was key to Asian elephant conservation Wild Asian are a protected species in China, and conservation efforts have allowed their numbers in the country to rise to about 300.

As is the case with their African cousins, Asian are critically endangered due to habitat destruction and poaching. An estimated 30,000 are left in the wild.

