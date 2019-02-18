JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Heart rending scenes as Uttarakhand bids farewell to Maj Bisht

Jyoti, Monika lead Indian elite women's challenge in New Delhi Marathon
Business Standard

Eight cows found dead in Amritsar

Press Trust of India  |  Amritsar 

Eight cows and a bull were found dead under mysterious circumstances at different locations in the city on Monday, police said.

According to sources, the bovines were apparently given some poisonous substance.

Commissioner of Police S S Srivastava said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

He said none will be spared if found guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements