Eight cows found dead in Amritsar

Eight cows and a bull were found dead under mysterious circumstances at different locations in the city on Monday, police said.
According to sources, the bovines were apparently given some poisonous substance.
Commissioner of Police S S Srivastava said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.
He said none will be spared if found guilty.
