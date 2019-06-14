Android phones found in ex-Haryana CM Chautala's Tihar jail cell

-
A week after IANS reported how internet telephony was helping gangsters make a killing from NCR jails, authorities in Tihar jail conducted a surprise check and found two high-end Android mobile phones hidden beneath the bedsheet and pillow of former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala who is lodged there, an officer said on Friday.
The cellphones were recovered from Chautala's possession on Wednesday after officials in Tihar jail conducted a surprise inspection in Jail No. 2.
"Two Android mobile phones, a charger, some tobacco powder and a wire were recovered during the surprise check. The search officer got suspiscious by Chautala's body language and on seeing a wire hanging out from beneath his bedsheet," Tihar Central Jail AIG Raj Kumar said.
When officials asked who owned the cellphones, Chautala's co-inmate Ramesh took the responsibility. He also claimed to have sneaked in all the prohibited items into the cell, the officer said.
Locked up in connection with a corruption case, Chautala shares his sell with two inmates. Incidentally, the former Haryana Chief Minister returned to Tihar jail on Wednesday after his 21-day furlough got over.
"We are scanning the call detail records (CDR) of the mobile phones to find out who were in touch with the owner of the phones," another officer of Tihar jail told IANS.
"It has been found that Chautala was in regular touch with his family members, his advocate and some leaders of his party", he added.
A probe has been initiated to find out the source behind sneaking in such prohibited items into the high security prison, the officer said.
"We are suspecting some of the jail employees of being involved in this wrongful practice in exchange of money," he said.
IANS on June 6 reported how gangsters lodged in Tihar and NCR jails were using mobile phones and internet calls to run their gangs and also to execute contract killing in the national capital.
--IANS
sp/arm
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
