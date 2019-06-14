Android phones found in ex-Haryana CM Chautala's Tihar jail cell

A week after IANS reported how was helping gangsters make a killing from jails, authorities in jail conducted a surprise check and found two high-end hidden beneath the bedsheet and pillow of former who is lodged there, an said on Friday.

The cellphones were recovered from Chautala's possession on Wednesday after officials in jail conducted a surprise inspection in 2.

"Two mobile phones, a charger, some tobacco powder and a wire were recovered during the surprise check. The search got suspiscious by Chautala's body language and on seeing a wire hanging out from beneath his bedsheet," Central Jail said.

When officials asked who owned the cellphones, Chautala's co-inmate Ramesh took the responsibility. He also claimed to have sneaked in all the prohibited items into the cell, the said.

Locked up in connection with a corruption case, Chautala shares his sell with two inmates. Incidentally, the former returned to on Wednesday after his 21-day furlough got over.

"We are scanning the call detail records (CDR) of the to find out who were in touch with the owner of the phones," another officer of told IANS.

"It has been found that Chautala was in regular touch with his family members, his and some leaders of his party", he added.

A probe has been initiated to find out the source behind sneaking in such prohibited items into the high security prison, the officer said.

"We are suspecting some of the jail employees of being involved in this wrongful practice in exchange of money," he said.

IANS on June 6 reported how gangsters lodged in Tihar and jails were using and internet calls to run their gangs and also to execute contract killing in the national capital.

