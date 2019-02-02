JUST IN
Tye Sheridan, Mel Gibson to star in 'Black Files'

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to star in Blacklist screenplay "Black Flies" by Ryan King, based on the novel by Shannon Burke.

Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, who last helmed the critically acclaimed "A Prayer Before Dawn", will direct it, reports variety.com

Sheridan will also be a producer on the film with production slated to begin second quarter, 2019.

"Black Flies" is the story of a young paramedic, Ollie Cross, navigating his first year on the job. He's partnered with Rutkovsky, an experienced medic who thrusts Ollie into the harsh realities of New York's inner-city streets.

Amidst high crime rates, homelessness, and widespread drug use, Ollie finds his perspective on life and death beginning to shift.

