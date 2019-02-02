When Bowie became Jennifer Connelly's real hero

says "became a real hero" of hers after they did "Labyrinth" together.

During her appearance on "The Graham Norton Show", the former child model said: "I was not cool enough to get what working with him really meant. It was probably a good thing that I wasn't. After working with him, he became a real hero of mine because he was so kind to me. I was a 14-year-old kid and knew nothing."

The "Hulk" star said Bowie, who died in January 2016 at the age of 69 following a battle with cancer, was "funny" and "gracious" on set and ever since they worked together she has loved his music, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "He was funny and gracious and made me feel so comfortable. He was amazing. Subsequently, I became a huge fan of his music."

