Typhoon Jebi makes landfall in Japan, over 600 flights cancelled

Typhoon Jebi, the most powerful typhoon to hit in 25 years, made landfall in on Tuesday afternoon, the weather office said.

The typhoon has heavily disrupted transportation services, causing cancellation of flights and rail services, as well as some commercial facilities' operations, reported.

More than 600 flights have been cancelled by domestic airlines, and among Japan's top two carriers, and Airlines Co. have cancelled 289 and 180 flights.

was packing winds of up to 216 km per hour, the Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The agency on Tuesday has warned of torrential rain and powerful gusts of wind across both eastern and and has urged the public to be vigilant for high waves, potential floods and landslides.

It said the typhoon is likely to pass over the and move on a northward trajectory.

By Wednesday, it should be downgraded to an extra-tropical cyclone, the JMA said.

At an emergency press briefing on Monday, an from the (JMA) was quoted as saying that the typhoon has been categorized as "very strong" by the agency and based on the strength of its top winds, it would be the strongest typhoon to make landfall in Japan since 1993.

The Tokaido Shinkansen and Shinkansen bullet train lines have been suspended by railway operators and parts of major highways have also been closed, the transport ministry said.

Some stores in and prefectures as well as in other parts of have shut down operations for the day, as did the theme park in

According to the JMA, up to 500 mm of rain is forecast for and up to 400 mm for in the 24-hour period through 6 a.m. (Japan time) on Wednesday.

Tokyo, Japan's capital, is unlikely to be badly affected by Typhoon Jebi, the JMA said.

