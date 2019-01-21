UAE Health Minister to visit Kerala soon

The UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais will soon visit Kerala to know more about the health sector in the state, said Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja.
Shailaja, accompanied by state health secretary Rajiv Sadanandan, is in the UAE to attend a seminar. He called on Al Owais on Monday, an official statement said.
"The UAE minister said he was closely following various interventions conducted by the Kerala health department, especially during the outbreak of Nipa virus and also when the state faced its worst floods in a century last year," said the statement.
Ayurveda was another issue that came up during the discussions and Shailaja briefed the UAE Health Minister about the upcoming International Ayush conclave to be held here next month. The conclave is being held with UAE cooperation.
