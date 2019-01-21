Afghanistan launches polio vaccination in high-risk districts

The Afghan Public Ministry on Monday launched a campaign in 179 high-risk districts.

The campaign will cover 5.4 million children under five years, quoted the Ministry as saying.

The campaign will continue till January 25 in the west, central and southeast regions and from January 28 to February 1 in the south and the east regions.

The ongoing insurgency and conflicts have been hindering government efforts to curb the in the war-torn country as more than 20 cases were detected in 2018.

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)