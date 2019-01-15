Uber launches cab services in Patna

Global ride-sharing on Tuesday launched its services, allowing people to book cab rides using the app.

is a low-cost service cheaper than the premium in

"With this launch, Uber scales its presence in the fast-growing state of Our technology will help provide an affordable and reliable mobility option to Patna's residents while creating micro-entrepreneurship opportunities for those who sign up as partners," Prabhjeet Singh, of Cities, Uber and South Asia, said in a statement.

The announcement comes almost two years after the cab hailing launched its operations in

This year, the US-based cab aggregator also plans to invest heavily in strengthening its presence across congested cities in the country and

Uber launched its services in in 2013 with its UberBLACK service and launched its premium service in 2014.

--IANS

rp/ksc/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)