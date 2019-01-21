UN chief condemns attack on peacekeepers in Mali

UN Antonio has strongly condemned the attack on a camp of the UN force in that killed 10 soldiers from

The UN called on the Malian authorities, as well as the signatory armed groups to the peace agreement, to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of this attack so that they can be brought to justice as swiftly as possible, said Guterres' in a statement on Sunday, reported.

said that attacks targeting UN peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. He reaffirmed that such acts will not diminish the resolve of the UN to continue supporting the people and government of in their efforts to build peace and stability in the country.

conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the government of Chad, and the families and loved ones of the deceased. He paid tribute to the dedication and courage of the men and women serving in the UN mission in

The attack occurred Sunday morning in Aguelhok, Kidal region. The UN force responded robustly and a number of assailants were killed, said the statement.

Apart from the 10 soldiers killed, at least 25 others were injured in the attack.

Mali is plagued by a civil war and the rise of Islamist militants. The UN set up a peacekeeping mission in Mali in April 2013 to help stabilize the situation in the country.

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)