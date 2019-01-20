Why did Modi oust HAL despite a work-share agreement with Dassault, asks Congress

Continuing its attack on for "enriching his crony" in the Rafale deal, the on Sunday demanded to know why Defence PSU (HAL) was "ousted" from the deal despite having a work-share with Rafale maker

Citing as well as a tweet by confirming the work-share agreement, also targeted Defence who has accused the opposition of trying to "sabotage" the deal and "becoming pawns in corporate warfare".

"By bringing the argument about corporate warfare, Defence seals and stamps the party's charge that Rs 30,000 crore offset contract and Rs 1 lakh crore lifecycle cost contract was given to Modi's crony.

"In this process, 75-year-old PSU HAL lost out to a company that was started just 12 days after the deal announcement," Chaturvedi told the media here.

She demanded the to disclose the "compulsion" behind its decision to "snatch" 108 Rafale contract from HAL,despite having a work-share agreement with

"Why did reject the Air Force's need and demand for 126 fighter (7 squadrons) and decide to buy only 36 (2 squadrons)? What was the obligation under which government squandered transfer of technology," asked the Congress

Chaturvedi also accused Sitharaman of "lying to parliament" about offset partners in the deal.

"Sitharaman stated that she cannot divulge the offset partners in the deal, but the fact is that on October 28, 2017, the French Defence Minister met Sitharaman and went to to attend stone-laying of Dassault-Reliance JV with her cabinet colleagues and

"Why did she (Sitharaman) lie to the Parliament? What brief is she holding and to guard which corporate entity," asked Chaturvedi.

