At least 50 people were killed in since Saturday as government forces and militants stepped up fighting in the war-battered country, officials said on Sunday.

militants targeted a security checkpoint in Karji area outside city, capital of western province on Sunday, killing five security personnel and injuring a few others, reported citing deputy to provincial council said.

The militants also abducted two on the road linking Jawzjan provincial capital Shiberghan to Mazar-e-Sharif, capital of northern province on Sunday morning.

Moreover, a targeting the convoy of the of eastern province on Sunday left eight persons dead and injured 10 others.

Most of the victims were the governor's bodyguards. The escaped unhurt.

The outfit has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Meanwhile, government forces killed 20 armed insurgents in the northern province over the past 24 hours, army in the province confirmed.

Similarly, eight militants were killed and six others injured as fighting aircrafts stormed Taliban hideouts in Ab Kamari district of the western province on Saturday.

The government forces also killed seven militants and injured 11 others in Qaisar district of the northern province.

In addition, for western Herat provincial governor, said on Sunday that a bomb blasted among Taliban militants in the restive district on Saturday, killing five insurgents and injuring four others.

Government forces, according to security officials, would continue to keep on pressure against militant groups in chilly winter to annihilate or reduce their fighting capabilities.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)