JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Campaign launched to check wildlife smuggling through airports

I'm very careful about respecting women: Vivek Oberoi

Business Standard

UN condemns killing of two reporters in Pakistan

IANS 

Paris, May 20 (IANS/AKI) United Nations cultural organisation Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay on Monday deplored the recent murder of two journalists in Pakistan and urged their killers to be brought to justice.

"I condemn the killing of Ali Sher Rajpar and Malik Amanullah Khan.

"Bringing those responsible for these crimes to justice is essential for press freedom in the country and for journalists' ability to inform citizens and hold authorities to account," Azoulay said in a statement.

Ali Sher Rajpar, a journalist for Sindhi daily newspaper Awami Awaz, was shot dead on May 4 in the southern Pakistani city of Padidan outside the local press club, of which he was chairman. He had reportedly requested police protection after receiving threats.

Malik Amanullah Khan, a reporter for the local Meezan-e-Adal newspaper and Chairman of the Parowa Press Club, was killed by unidentified gunmen on April 30 in the capital of Dera Ismail Khan District, northwest Pakistan.

Rajpar and Khan were the first journalists reported to have been killed this year. At least three journalists were killed in connection with their work in 2018. Two of them had been covering drug trafficking, according to international press watchdog Reporters without Borders.

Pakistan was ranked 142 in this year's World Press Freedom index, down from 139 last year.

--IANS/AKI

vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 23:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements