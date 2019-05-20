UN condemns killing of two reporters in Pakistan

Paris, May 20 (IANS/AKI) cultural organisation on Monday deplored the recent murder of two journalists in and urged their killers to be brought to justice.

"I condemn the killing of and

"Bringing those responsible for these crimes to justice is essential for press freedom in the country and for journalists' ability to inform citizens and hold authorities to account," said in a statement.

Ali Sher Rajpar, a for Sindhi Awami Awaz, was shot dead on May 4 in the southern Pakistani city of outside the local press club, of which he was He had reportedly requested police protection after receiving threats.

Malik Amanullah Khan, a for the local Meezan-e-Adal newspaper and of the Parowa Press Club, was killed by unidentified gunmen on April 30 in the capital of Dera Ismail Khan District, northwest

Rajpar and Khan were the first journalists reported to have been killed this year. At least three journalists were killed in connection with their work in 2018. Two of them had been covering drug trafficking, according to international press watchdog

was ranked 142 in this year's World Press Freedom index, down from 139 last year.

