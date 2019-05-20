Lanka for global intelligence sharing to end terror

-
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has called on countries to join hands in sharing intelligence to deal with international terror threats, media reported on Monday.
The call has come after the last month's terror attacks that claimed around 250 lives in the island country.
Addressing the 10th war heroes commemoration ceremony at the War Memorial, here on Sunday, Sirisena said the threats faced by Sri Lanka were not domestic but international that needed to be eliminated, reported Xinhua news agency.
"According to experts, no one can predict when or where these terror attacks would take place despite having all modern technologies. The fire in Paris, and since April several other incidents have taken place worldwide. We need to join hands with the world in fighting these terror threats," the President said.
"With over 30 years of war experience, the government and the security forces are capable of facing these terror threats and eradicating them," he said.
On Sunday, Sri Lanka held a war memorial service to pay tribute to thousands of soldiers and people killed in the country's 30-year civil conflict against the Tamil Tigers, which ended in May 2009.
Oil lamps were also lit across the country to remember the fallen soldiers.
