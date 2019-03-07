50% political ad spend on Facebook in Feb came from BJP backers

Advertisers in spent over Rs 4 crore for political ads on last month and more than half of the amount came from the ruling (BJP) and its backers, according to data from Facebook's Ad Archive report.

A pro-BJP page, Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, alone spent over Rs 1 crore for political ads on the last month.

While regional parties spent just around Rs 20 lakh on Facebook, the and its backers spent just around Rs 10 lakh for political ads on during the same period.

As part of its transparency efforts in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, has made it mandatory for anyone who wants to run an ad in related to to first confirm their identity and location, and add a disclaimer, giving more details about who placed the ad.

The Ad Archive report showed that Facebook has started taking down political ads that were placed without a disclaimer including government campaigns like Digital

"When an advertiser categorises their ad as being related to or an issue of national importance, they are required to disclose who paid for the ad. If an ad ran without a disclaimer, this field will state 'these ads ran without a disclaimer'," Facebook said.

Among the regional parties, the Biju Janata Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party, the and the YSR Congress emerged as some of the top spenders on political ads on the

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)