Centre approves Delhi Metro's extension to Ghaziabad's New Bus Adda

The Centre Wednesday approved the extension of the Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, which will provide a to

The approval was given at a cabinet meeting chaired by In a statement, the government said the total distance of the extended line will be 9.41 kilometers.

"The Union cabinet has approved the extension of Metro corridor from Dilshad Gardern to New Bus Adda Ghaziabad," it stated.

The cabinet has also approved contribution of Rs 324.87 crore as central financial assistance for the extension at a total completion cost of Rs 1,781.21 crore, it said.

