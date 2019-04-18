Unknown person impersonating me: Goa Minister

Health Vishwajit on Thursday demanded a probe, claiming an unknown person has been calling up in and demanding money from them by misusing his name.

"Someone who has been playing mischief in my name and has been calling several people including prominent in the city asking for money. I am not aware whose phone number this is," said in a complaint to state of Police Pranab Nanda.

"I would like you to forward this letter for investigation and find out whose number this is as this person is playing a lot of mischief and creating confusion and also asking people for money by misusing my name," the said.

Speaking to IANS, said he wanted a thorough probe. "I have asked the DGP to conduct a thorough criminal investigation. Such a thing is unacceptable," Rane said.

Police sources said that the of Police has directed the North Superintendent of Police to conduct an investigation.

--IANS

maya/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)