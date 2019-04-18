Unknown person impersonating me: Goa Minister

-
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday demanded a probe, claiming an unknown person has been calling up businessmen in Panaji and demanding money from them by misusing his name.
"Someone who has been playing mischief in my name and has been calling several people including prominent businessmen in the city asking for money. I am not aware whose phone number this is," Rane said in a complaint to state Director General of Police Pranab Nanda.
"I would like you to forward this letter for investigation and find out whose number this is as this person is playing a lot of mischief and creating confusion and also asking people for money by misusing my name," the minister said.
Speaking to IANS, Rane said he wanted a thorough probe. "I have asked the DGP to conduct a thorough criminal investigation. Such a thing is unacceptable," Rane said.
Police sources said that the Director General of Police has directed the North Goa Superintendent of Police to conduct an investigation.
