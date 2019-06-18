US city to deploy 'RoboCop' to monitor public area

A small US city near has announced that it will introduce a 'RoboCop' or a police to monitor public areas.

The device, dubbed " RoboCop", will be deployed in Huntington Park, a 50,000-resident city located 10 km south of It is "an autonomous data machine that is meant to serve outdoors", quoted a media report as saying on Monday.

It will use 360-degree HD video footage to "act as an extra set of eyes and monitor areas such as parks, city buildings and corridors where police might not have the time to consistently patrol", it said.

The report said the device will be unveiled on Tuesday in the

A video posted online showed the device, which looks like a small space capsule, rolling down a sidewalk, making electronic sounds and at one point even saying, "Good day to you".

It also has its own account, @HPRoboCop.

said that she was very excited that the city can officially call on " RoboCop" to help police officers patrol the city and he is a big fan of the cute

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)