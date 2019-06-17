India to overtake China as world's most populous nation by 2027: UN

is projected to overtake as the world's most populous country around 2027, a UN report said on Monday.

The world's population is expected to increase by two billion in the next 30 years, from 7.7 billion currently to 9.7 billion in 2050, said 'The World Population Prospects 2019: Highlights' published by the of the

It provides a comprehensive overview of global demographic patterns and prospects.

The study concluded that the world's population could reach its peak around the end of the current century, at a level of nearly 11 billion.

The new population projections indicate that nine will make up more than half the projected growth of the global population between now and 2050 - India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, and the US (in descending order of the expected increase).

The report also confirmed that the world's population is growing older due to increasing life expectancy and falling fertility levels, and that the number of experiencing a reduction in population size is growing.

The resulting changes in the size, composition and distribution of the world's population have important consequences for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the globally agreed targets for improving economic prosperity and social well-being while protecting the environment.

The population of is projected to double by 2050 (99 per cent increase).

Regions that may experience lower rates of population growth between 2019 and 2050 include Oceania, excluding and (56 per cent), and (46 per cent), and (28 per cent), Central and (25 per cent), and the (18 per cent), Eastern and South- (three per cent), and and (two per cent).

The global fertility rate, which fell from 3.2 births per woman in 1990 to 2.5 in 2019, is projected to decline further to 2.2 in 2050.

In 2019, fertility remains above 2.1 births per woman, on average, over a lifetime in (4.6), excluding and (3.4), and (2.9), and Central and (2.4).

A fertility level of 2.1 births per woman is needed to ensure replacement of generations and avoid population decline over the long run in the absence of immigration.

