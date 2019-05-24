US dollar declines against rising Yen

The US dollar declined against most of its major rivals in late trading on Thursday amid investors' growing appetite for the

The was among the best-performing currencies, as market participants were mainly reacting in risk-off manner triggered by renewed concerns over global economic uncertainties.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, fell 0.18 percent at 97.8595 in late trading.

In late trading, the Euro rose to 1.1183 dollars from 1.1159 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2654 dollars from 1.2668 US dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar was up to 0.6892 dollar from 0.6884 dollar.

The US dollar bought 109.47 Japanese Yen, lower than 110.28 of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 1.0027 Swiss francs from 1.0086 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3486 Canadian dollars from 1.3427 Canadian dollars.

