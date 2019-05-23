New government needs to fix the economy first: Report

The macroeconomic situation has been mixed since the end of the last fiscal and there is a need of some direct intervention by the next government in areas like agriculture, employment and the sector, a report said on Thursday.

The Care report said that the government must look internally and fill up all the vacant positions that have been on hold.

For private sector employment generation, the government needs to focus on the SME segment as well as start-ups so as to increase job opportunities, it said.

"We need to ensure that core takes place and not just assembly of components," the report said.

On agriculture, the report said that in order to reduce the reliance on monsoons for agriculture production, the ambitious project of inter-linking should be pushed as it can be a long-term resolution for the agriculture-related issues.

On the sector, the report said that the sector is going through challenges of capital and asset quality.

"The banks continue to be affected by the delays in the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) resolution process. Hence review of the NCLT procedure with the view of speeding up the process, seems necessary.

"In this context, the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) may need some amendments as the rate of resolution of bankrupt companies can be improved," the report said.

It also said that the government has been the main of capex in the last 2-3 years and the steady pace of investment should continue.

"The focus must now be on reinvigorating private investment and here it would be necessary to review the clogs that are in the way of investment," it added.

