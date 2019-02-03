Pope Francis to embark on historic UAE visit

Pope will arrive in the (UAE) on Sunday, becoming the first pontiff to visit the

The Pope has been invited by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh to take part in an interfaith conference, reports the

The landmark trip will also feature a Mass on Tuesday that is expected to draw 120,000 people.

In a tweet on Saturday, the said: "We welcome Pope to the UAE. This historic visit will deepen the values of tolerance, understanding and interfaith dialogue.

"We are bound by our humanity, our common values and belief in the future of humankind. Welcome to the UAE in this, our year of tolerance," reported.

However, this is not the first meeting between a Pontiff and a ruler.

In 2007, the late met Pope at the Vatican, the first-ever meeting between a Pope and a reigning Saudi

The UAE is home to nearly one million Roman Catholics, mostly from or the

