US Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged

The on Wednesday left unchanged, in line with market expectations, reaffirming its position to be patient with future rate hikes.

In support of the goals to foster maximum employment and price stability, the decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 2.25 per cent to 2.5 per cent, the central said in a statement after concluding a two-day policy meeting, reported.

The committee continues to view sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labour market conditions, and inflation near its 2 per cent objective as the most likely outcomes, the said.

"In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate may be appropriate to support these outcomes," it said.

The in December raised short-term by a quarter of a percentage point, but signalled a slower pace of rate hikes in 2019 as the US was expected to cool down.

