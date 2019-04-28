US issues new travel advisory for Sri Lanka

In a new travel advisory, the has ordered the departure of all school-age family members of employees in through 12th grade.

The advisory issued on Friday also authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency employees and family members.

"Terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks in Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, sporting and cultural events, educational institutions, airports, hospitals, and other public areas," it said.

The advisory added that the had limited ability to provide to American citizens in due to the security environment.

The advisory comes in the wake of the deadly bombings in on April 21 that targeted churches and hotels, most of them in Colombo, and claimed the lives of 253 people and injured over 500 others, in the bloodiest attacks in Sri Lanka since the civil war ended a decade ago.

Two days after the attacks, the had released a warning that terror groups may be planning further attacks in the country.

It identified tourist spaces, transport centres, markets, shopping malls, government facilities, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, parks, sporting and cultural events along with educational institutions and airports as potential target areas.

