A US from has claimed there was an intrusion into Florida's by hackers in 2016.

According to a report in late Friday, claimed that "Russian hackers not only accessed a voting system, but were 'in a position' to change voter roll data".

Rubio said he was constrained by his position on the Senate Intelligence Committee, but the redacted version of the Mueller Report released on April 18 stated that the FBI believes "at least one county" was infiltrated with by agents.

Rubio's statement contradicts the of State's office which maintained last week that its weren't hacked.

The of State's office in Tallahassee said it had been unable to learn which county it was.

"The department reached out to the FBI and they declined to share that information with us," Sarah Revell, a department spokeswoman, was quoted as saying.

"No county has come forward."

