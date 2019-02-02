US stocks close mixed amid earnings, data

US stocks closed mixed as investors digested the latest corporate earnings reports as well as key economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday rose 64.22 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 25,063.89. The S&P 500 rose 2.43 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,706.53, reported.

The was down 17.87 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,263.87.

reported fourth-quarter earnings that far exceeded analysts estimates on Thursday after market close.

The company registered earnings per share of $6.04 on revenue of $72.4 billion. The net sales of reached $7.43 billion.

For full year 2018, Amazon's net sales increased 31 per cent to $232.9 billion.

However, shares declined more than 5 per cent on Friday after the company warned of increased spending this year.

On the data front, job growth in January beat expectations with total increasing by 304,000 despite a partial government shutdown that was the longest in US history, the said on Friday.

Job gains occurred in several industries, including leisure and hospitality, construction, health care, and and warehousing, the department said.

--IANS

pgh/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)