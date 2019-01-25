Uttarakhand receives fresh spell of snowfall

The hilly areas of on Friday experienced a renewed spell of snowfall in less than two days intensifying cold conditions in the state.

Mussoorie, the famous hill resort, received snowfall since the afternoon. Tourists have gathered in large numbers in Mussoorie ever since it received the heaviest snowfall on Tuesday. Dhanaulti, Lal Tibba and Gunhill areas were all covered with a white sheet of snow again.

The high altitudes areas such as Badrinath and Kedarnath and Chobta in Garhwal region were also lashed by a heavy spell of snowfall.

Kilbury area of Nainital hill resort also received mild snowfall. Snowfall also lashed other areas like Pithoragarh in Kumaon region.

The fresh snowfall has intensified cold conditions in the entire state with most of the people choosing to remain indoors.

--IANS

