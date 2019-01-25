Rain troubles Kumbh, pilgrims on 'slippery ground'

-
Early morning rains brought trouble for thousands of pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela here on Friday even as the winter chill intensified in the city and neighbouring areas in Uttar Pradesh.
A western disturbance has been bringing scattered rains to the region for the past two days, and Friday's downpour added to the woes as most part of the 'Kumbh Nagar' turned slippery with mud and water logging at many places.
The Met has predicted more rains in the next few days which would futher bring down the mercury. Strong winds accompanying the rains have damaged some temporary toilets, officials said
The barricading outside the tented residential place for 'akharas' have also been damaged in some areas. Tents at the 'Meena Bazaar' have also been blown away, an official said.
Mercury has dipped across the state with the state capital Lucknow experiencing fog on Friday and some drizzle were also reported from eastern and western parts of the state.
