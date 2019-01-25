Leading properties in Jaipur go green to follow the sustainable route

From plastic straws to copper vessels, handmade lamps and bangles, Rajasthan's leading hospitality players here are establishing new trends by engaging local artisans to showcase traditional artistry to guests and serving them locally-inspired cuisine amid green surroundings.

"We have initiated the use of paper-made straws; there is no use of plastic bags anywhere in the hotel property and the is being served to guests to ensure the locals have a regular source of income," Binny Sebastian, General Manager, Fort heritage hotel, some 50 km from here, told IANS.

Once a warrior fort, the management of property also engages the villagers in tasks like organic farming.

"Our association with the locals is quite strong. Working with them, we take our guests to the local temple. They also visit the artisans' houses and sip tea there while watching them make pottery and weave carpet. In this way, we ensure that locals get a decent livelihood," Sebastian added.

"We have started getting regular income since this property came up a year back. We have been showing our art to the guests here which gives us satisfaction as well as an income," said Nizamuddin, a maker.

Ashok S. Rathore, of the Rambagh Palace, said: "We have curtailed the use of plastic. There are no plastic straws being used on the property. We serve in glass bottles instead of plastic water bottles."

This property is also adopting sustainable routes to ensure that the locals get decent income opportunities for their sustenance.

"Our interiors are reminiscent of handmade interiors. Our suites are adorned with Thikri art, a rare gold-dipped miniature artwork of But skilled artists are disappearing and it comes with a high cost of production," said Rathore.

has incorporated the fine craftsmanship and beauty of the local cultural heritage and artisans of Jaipur. The ceilings are hand-painted by local artisans with complex motifs.

"We associate with the local artisans to showcase their talent at the hotel in the form of the evening entertainment, the welcome experience and celebrate the local heritage of Rajasthan," said Srijan Vadhera, General Manager,

