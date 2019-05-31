V.K. Singh shifted from External Affairs Ministry

Gen V.K. Singh, who was previously the of State in the External Affairs Ministry, has been moved to the in the portfolio allocation announced on Friday for the new government.

Both the ministerial incumbents in the are new.

Former will be the new External Affairs and V. Muraleedharan has been appointed his deputy.

Former External Affairs was not among those who had taken oath at the swearing in function on Thursday.

--IANS

ps/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)