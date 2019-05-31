JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Modi keeps promise, creates Jal Shakti ministry

Business Standard

V.K. Singh shifted from External Affairs Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gen V.K. Singh, who was previously the Minister of State in the External Affairs Ministry, has been moved to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in the portfolio allocation announced on Friday for the new government.

Both the ministerial incumbents in the External Affairs Ministry are new.

Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar will be the new External Affairs Minister and V. Muraleedharan has been appointed his deputy.

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was not among those who had taken oath at the swearing in function on Thursday.

--IANS

ps/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU