India, Mauritius agree to strengthen fraternal, bilateral ties

and his counterpart held talks here on Friday and agreed to strengthen the "fraternal and enduring" bilateral ties in all spheres.

The bilateral meeting was held a day after the graced the swearing-in ceremony of Modi and his 57-member council of Ministers. The meeting was part of Modi's series of bilateral meetings with foreign leaders who attended the event yesterday.

During the meeting, extended his warm felicitations to Modi on his re-election with a resounding mandate.

"Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two in all spheres," the said.

"Both leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two and the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry of also tweeted: "A personal connect. Prime Minister of #Mauritius, had a good meeting with PM @narendramodi. Exchanged views on a range of bilateral issues, including development cooperation. PM Jugnauth was the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas earlier this year."

Earlier, Modi and Sri Lankan held a bilateral meeting and discussed issues of interest of the two

The leaders of and had been invited by Modi to attend his swearing-in ceremony for the second term.

The leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony in addition to Jugnauth and Sirisena were Abdul Hamid, U Win Myint, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Bhutanese Prime Minister and Grisada Boonrach.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the of the (SCO), also graced the occasion on Thursday. Modi will be attending the SCO Summit in capital Bishkek next month.

--IANS

rak/akk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)