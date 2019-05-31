'N. Korea executed 5 officials over failed Kim-Trump summit'

North executed its to the US and four others following the breakdown of a second summit between and Donald Trump, a key South Korean daily reported on Friday.

Citing newspaper, reported that was executed by a firing squad in March at the in a suburb of

He had laid the groundwork for the meeting between Trump and Kim in February and even accompanied the on his private train for the summit.

faced the charge that he was "won over by the American imperialists to betray the supreme leader", the newspaper said.

Four officials of the were also executed, reported, without providing any hint of who its source might be or how it obtained the information. These officials were not named.

South Korean officials could not confirm report.

North has not reported any execution or purge of top officials in recent months. The country remains the world's most isolated, and outside intelligence agencies failed to figure out or misinterpreted what was going on in the closely guarded inner circles of

The New York Times, citing reported that Kim Yong-chol, a senior who visited the as the main point man for with the US, had been "purged, sentenced to forced labour" in a remote northern province.

Also sent to a prison camp was Kim Song-hye, a who teamed up with in working-level negotiations ahead of the Kim-Trump summit, the South Korean newspaper said.

North even sent a to a prison camp for committing a translation mistake, it said.

On Thursday, Rodong Sinmun, the of the North's ruling Workers' Party, carried a commentary warning against "anti-party, anti-revolutionary acts" of officials who "pretend to work for the in his presence but secretly harbour other dreams behind his back".

"Such characters won't escape the stern judgment from the revolution," the North Korean newspaper said.

During the summit, Kim had asked Trump to lift the "most painful" international sanctions against his country in return for partially dismantling his country's nuclear weapons facilities.

The meeting collapsed when Trump rejected the proposal, insisting on a rollback of Pyongyang's entire weapons of mass destruction programme before lifting sanctions.

