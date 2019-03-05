Would've been an honour to play Sandeep Unnikrishnan: Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu, who is producing the real-life war hero biopic "Major", says he would have loved to play Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life while rescuing many hostages during the 26/11 terror attack in But he is happy to have Sesh on board for the part.

Excerpts from the interview:

Q. Your fans have much reason to rejoice. You have turned with "Major". What prompted you to turn

A. First of all, I am not an active Our production house is managed by a very efficient team. Having said that, let me say I love cinema and all forms of it. Some stories need to be told and not all can have me in them.

Q. Wouldn't you have liked to play Unnikrishnan?

A. It would have been an honour to do so. "Major" is a biopic based on our national hero Unnikrishnan and Sesh has been travelling with his story for a long time, and he fits the bill completely. I am looking forward to seeing in the film.

Q. In the meanwhile, you are all set to unleash your new side with "Maharshi" on your fans. Tell us about what we can expect from you this time?

A. "Maharshi" is a film very close to my heart and we all have worked very hard on it. It will be a landmark film in my slate.

Q. is no longer regarded as regional. How much extra work has gone into "Maharshi" in making the of international calibre?

A. I work hard on all my films and give it more than 100 per cent each time. Our team of technicians strives to make it feel and look its best. We leave nothing to chance.

Q. How have you managed to look 30 for the last ten years?

A. I try to maintain a healthy lifestyle and follow a discipline where my and exercise are concerned. Positive thinking, positive living, nothing more than that.

Q. You are regarded as the most iconic star of What is next on the anvil?

A. I would like to say that politics was never meant for me and I don't understand it either. And I stay far away from it. We have able and strong and competent leaders who are doing a fantastic job running our states and country. I would never want to change that! I love acting and simply love my job and this is what I'm best at! I wouldn't change it for anyone or anything.

Q. Your closing thoughts?

A. I would like to thank all my fans and well wishers who have shown me so much love and affection time and again and I am always grateful. I am who I am because of the support I get from my family and fans.

