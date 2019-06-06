Varanasi Mahant sends 'Ramcharitmanas' to Mamata

Balak Das of here in has sent a copy of "Ramcharitmanas" to in the hope that reading it will 'purify her thinking.

"I hope her mindset will get purified once she reads the 'Ramcharitmanas'. She is opposing the slogan ' Ram' which reflects her hatred for Lord This will lead to her fall one day. I have posted a copy of the scripture and requested her to read it," he told reporters.

He said that he was willing to help her in understanding the scripture and would continue to send her more copies.

"Ramcharitmanas" is an epic poem in the Awadhi dialect of Hindi composed by 16th-century Goswami Tulsidas. "Ramcharitmanas" literally means "Lake of the deeds of Rama". It is considered one of the greatest works of Hindi literature.

The Mahant's decision to send comes after the BJP announced that its workers would send 10 lakh postcards with ' Ram' written on it.

has been cracking down on BJP workers who chant ' Ram'.

--IANS

amita/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)