Mahatma Gandhi's photo on toilet walls in UP village

A has been suspended and a notice served to the of Ichhwari village in after toilets built under the Swachh Bharat campaign were found plastered with wall tiles bearing Mahatma Gandhi's images.

The villagers protested after a video of the toilets was leaked on various platforms on Wednesday.

According to the villagers, these tiles were used on the orders of the village

"When we complained against it, we were told not to interfere as it was a decision of the higher authorities. It was only when the video clip was put up on the that action was taken," said a resident.

After preliminary investigation, was suspended and a notice was served to village

District officials found 13 toilets built in the village had tiles with Gandhi's image and on the walls.

Informed sources said that 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat campaign in this village.

Meanwhile, the district administration has seized all accounts operated by the and the concerned officials have been asked to take action against the officers involved.

