Modi lambasts Mamata over her comments against EC

Barely hours before the EC-curtailed campaigning ended in West Bengal, Thursday tore into TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the poll body saying had it not ensured free and fair polls she would have never been able to oust the Left and be the

also criticised Banerjee for her comments labelling BJP leaders in the state as "outsiders" and said Bengal is a part of the country and not her personal fiefdom.

Bringing down the curtains on BJP's high voltage campaigning in the state, he said the recent statements by opposition leaders giving up their claim for prime ministership is a reflection that they had already accepted defeat.

" is abusing the EC and central forces today. But there was a time when during the Left rule, she used to demand central forces. Had the EC and the central forces not conducted free and fair polls, she would have never been the of Bengal," said at a poll rally at Dum Dum here.

Hitting out at Banerjee for labelling the BJP leaders in the state as "outsiders", Modi said she has problems with people coming from and but "welcomes infiltrators with open arms".

" should not forget that if people have come from and UP then they are contributing towards Bengal's growth. She has problems with their coming but she welcomes infiltrators. Bengal is not the personal fiefdom of and her nephew ( Abhishek Banerjee)," Modi said.

Mocking Banerjee's reported aspiration of becoming the next prime minister, he said she may very well "dream" of it but should not make any comment which affects the morale of the armed forces.

