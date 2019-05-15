Mamata Banerjee govt out to destroy everything in Bengal :

Wednesday said that the government is out to destroy everything in and people's conviction and courage will evict the "tortorous rule".

The entire nation had seen (on TV) how the roadshow of president was attacked by the TMC goons and is anxiously watching the outcome of the poll results in West Bengal, he said.

Shah's roadshow in Kolkata was attacked Tuesday after had asserted that TMC will take revenge against BJP, Modi claimed.

"Didi's (Mamata) goons carrying guns and bombs are bent upon destruction ... Her government is out to destroy everything in the state. People's conviction and courage will evict the tortorous rule", he told a poll rally at Taki on the Indo-Bangla border in North 24 district.

"Didi is frightened by the rise of in The people of the state had given respect to here by making her the But power-drunk is throttling democracy", Modi said.

Keeping up his attack on Banerjee, Modi said "You have looted peoples' money in the chit fund scam and when they sought explanations you abused them".

"Democracy has given you the chief minister's and you are killing it. The entire country is watching your misdeeds....Didi should not be kept in power. In the last four to five years she has shown her colours".

He held Banerjee responsible for destroying the state's culture of 'Bhadra Lok'.

The people of Bengal have made up their mind to end the Banerjee's "despotic rule" he said.

