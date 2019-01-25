JUST IN
More than 350 protesters detained in Venezuela this week: UN

AFP  |  Geneva 

More than 350 people in Venezuela have been arrested this week during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's government, the UN rights chief said Friday, calling for "immediate talks" to ease tensions.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators -- well over 350 in total (this week), including 320 on 23 January alone".

