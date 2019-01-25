More than 350 protesters detained in Venezuela this week: UN

More than 350 people in have been arrested this week during demonstrations against Nicolas Maduro's government, the UN said Friday, calling for "immediate talks" to ease tensions.

The for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said her office had "reports of large-scale detention of demonstrators -- well over 350 in total (this week), including 320 on 23 January alone".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)