Verratti doubtful for Man United clash with sprained ankle

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Italian midfielder Marco Verratti was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which makes him doubtful for their upcoming first leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 clash against Manchester United, the Ligue 1 club announced on Sunday.
On Saturday, Verratti was forced out of the field 20 minutes into their 9-0 rout of Guingamp and coach Thomas Tuchel said the injury was feared to be serious, reports Efe news.
"Marco Verratti's MRI scan conducted after the match against Guingamp confirmed a twisted left ankle without any further damage," the undisputed Ligue 1 leader said in a statement.
"The evolution of the injury over the coming days with treatment and further examinations will allow the club to establish how long the player will need to fully recover," the French club added.
PSG is set to take on host Manchester United on February 12 in the first leg of the last-16 of Europe's elite club tournament, PSG's main objective of the season.
--IANS
kk/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU