Verratti doubtful for Man United clash with sprained ankle

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) Italian was diagnosed with a sprained ankle, which makes him doubtful for their upcoming first leg of last-16 clash against Manchester United, the club announced on Sunday.

On Saturday, Verratti was forced out of the field 20 minutes into their 9-0 rout of Guingamp and said the was feared to be serious, reports news.

"Marco Verratti's scan conducted after the match against Guingamp confirmed a twisted left ankle without any further damage," the undisputed leader said in a statement.

"The evolution of the over the coming days with treatment and further examinations will allow the club to establish how long the will need to fully recover," the French club added.

PSG is set to take on host Manchester United on February 12 in the first leg of the last-16 of Europe's elite club tournament, PSG's main objective of the season.

