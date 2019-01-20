Betis snatch late 3-2 win over Girona

prevailed over Girona 3-2 thanks to a last gasp penalty successfully converted by Sergio Canales, to earn their first win in four matches on Sunday.

Having ousted Atletico Madrid from the Spanish Cup round of 16, Girona hoped their momentum would continue in La Liga, where they have been unable to post a win in the last six matches, reports news.

Girona's hopes received a setback in the 11th minute, when forward got on the scoreboard with a set piece.

But Girona was not ready to quit without a fight; they struck twice over an eight-minute stretch.

First, Aleix Garcia drew his team level in the 35th minute, when the Catalans took advantage of an error by right back and the put the ball home in the wide open goal.

With one minute to go before the first-half stoppage time, Ivorian forward gave his team the lead for the first time, on a close range header, connecting a cross by attacking Cristian Portugues Manzanera, best known as Portu, who seized on an error from

After the intermission, Betis aggressively sought out the equalizer and they nearly got it as deflected home a shot by Mexican midfielder Andres Guardado, but the video referee (VAR) ruled it out for offside.

Betis' efforts paid off eventually eight minutes into the second half as striker fired home, off a pass by Canales to make the score 2-2.

It was in the fourth minute of the second half stoppage time when Canales delivered from the 12-yard spot.

After the win, Betis have 29 points in the seventh spot in the table, while Girona fell into the tenth spot with 24 points.

