Malaysia Masters: Intanon beats Marin in summit clash

Thailand's beat Spanish star 21-9, 22-20 here on Sunday, clinching the Masters final in just 42 minutes.

Heading into the final, Marin had won three of her last four matches against Intanon, reports news.

The Thai, seeded No. 6 in the tournament, dominated the match from the start, jumping to a quick 6-1 lead and never letting Marin back into the set.

Marin played better in the second set, grabbing a 10-7 lead before Intanon managed to tie it at 12-12.

The players went back and forth, with Marin making a huge push and going up 19-18.

Intanon, however, was not to be denied and she managed to edge Marin and take the title.

Intanon had a spectacular run in Malaysia, upsetting top-ranked of and defeating 18-year-old home crowd favorite Goh of 21-16, 21-16 in Saturday's second semi-final.

--IANS

kk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)