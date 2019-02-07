Veteran Tripura CPI leader quits party

In a setback for the opposition Left parties in Tripura, a veteran CPI and three-time MLA on Thursday quit the party and joined (United), party sources said late Thursday night.

The on late Thursday night sacked the veteran tribal from the party permanently.

state member and former on Thursday resigned from the party and joined (United).

"The party (CPI) has been ignoring me for several months, so I resigned from the party and joined the JD (U)," Reang told IANS.

CPI's said that Reang, who was elected to the assembly thrice since 1998 and was the in the previous Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front ministry, did not give any resignation letter to the party.

"We (CPI) sacked Reang from the party permanently for anti-party activities. Despite several invitations and intimations, he remained absent from the organisational activities of the party in Tripura," Majumder told IANS.

