27,125 bank fraud cases in last five years, says Congress

The on Tuesday said that about 27,125 fraud cases took place in the last five years to the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore and demanded the BJP government to save the sinking economy.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, said, "Through an RTI query, it has been revealed that the the fraud cases rose in last one year to 6,800 to the tune of Rs 71,500 crore."

Shergil said in 2017-18, the total number of fraud cases stood at 5,916 to the tune of Rs 41,460 crore.

He said the BJP government need to accept the fact instead of indulging in blame game.

He also said that in in last five years from 2013-14 to 2018-19, there have been 27,125 bank fraud cases to the tune of Rs 1.74 lakh crore.

Taking a potshot at the BJP, the said, "The BJP need to come out of the their election celebration mode to rescue the sinking economy from the and flying fraudesters."

Slamming the BJP government for not disclosing the names of the wilful defaulters, Shergil said, "The in 2015 directed the RBI and the government to disclose the names of the wilful defaulters."

"But the names have not been disclosed yet. Why is the BJP hiding these names?" he questioned.

Instead of pressuring the Reserve bank of India, the BJP should disclose the names of the wilful defaulters to the people of the country," he said.

He also appealed to to take stock of the and rescue the economy.

