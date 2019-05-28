Cong leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil to join BJP on June 1

on Tuesday said that will join the (BJP) on June 1.

Patil and Mahajan met at the latter's residence today in "After Narendra Modi's oath on May 30 as the of the country for the second time, Patil will join the BJP on June 1," said Mahajan.

It is learned that Patil's son Patil, who won the Lok Sabha polls as a BJP candidate from Ahmadnagar constituency, was also present during the meeting.

It is worth noting that on April 25 had accepted Patil's resignation as the of Opposition in the Assembly.

Patil had sent his letter of resignation to Gandhi after his son Sujay joined the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)