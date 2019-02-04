Vindu and powerlifter Gaurav release comic book on Dara Singh

Star Indian powerlifter Gaurav Sharma and Bollywood actor Vindu Dara Singh released a comic book on Dara Singh.
Titled 'The Epic Journey of The Great Dara Singh' the book chronicles the life and struggles of one of the first Indians to make a name for himself in the world of wrestling entertainment, better known these days as WWE.
The comic book revolves around the adventures of Dara Singh and his famous fights.
"I am sure people of all age will love it. Dara Singh ji was a legend, I met him once and he gave me advice on fitness," Gaurav told IANS.
Gaurav, who took up powerlifting at the age of 17, is a giant of the sport. He had won two gold medals at the European Championships last year. He had also set a new world record with a lift of 242 kilograms.
The Delhi athlete also clinched two gold medals at the 2016 World Powerlifting Championships in England. Earlier in 2007, he had won four gold medals at the Commonwealth Championships in New Zealand.
Initially starting out as a weightlifter, Gaurav later switched to powerlifting under the guidance of Dronacharya awardee coach Bhupinder Dhawan.
--IANS
ajb/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU