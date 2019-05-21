JUST IN
Business Standard

Virgin Atlantic to relaunch London Heathrow-Mumbai flights

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Virgin Atlantic will relaunch flight service between London Heathrow and Mumbai from October 27, 2019.

Accordingly, tickets for the flight will go on sale from Tuesday, on May 28.

"2019 marks a significant period of growth for Virgin Atlantic and I'm delighted that we're continuing to expand our route network once more, by returning to Mumbai," Juha Jarvinen, Executive Vice President, Commercial, Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

"Until recently we've been able to serve this important market through our partnership with Jet Airways, however, since Jet Airways has sadly suspended its operation, we now have an opportunity to provide alternative options for our customers and meet this demand."

Currently, the airline operates London-Delhi flight service.

Tue, May 21 2019. 21:12 IST

