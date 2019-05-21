Virgin Atlantic to resume Mumbai-London flight from Oct 27

British carrier Tuesday announced the resumption of its to the city from London's Heathrow, starting October, after discontinuing its flights to the city four years back.

The London- flight will be available from booking from May 28 and the services on the route will restart from October 27, said in a release.

At present, the operates a daily flight on the Delhi- route.

The flight will be operated with a 258-seater 787-9 planes in three class configuration -31 business, 35 premium and 192 economy class -- and complement London- route of the airline, it said.

"2019 marks a significant period of growth for and I am delighted that were continuing to expand our once more, by returning to

"Until recently we have been able to serve this important market through our partnership with Jet Airways, however, since has sadly suspended its operation, we now have an opportunity to provide alternative options for our customers and meet this demand," said Juha Jarvinen, for commercial, Virgin Atlantic.

Besides providing an increased offering to the thriving Indian market, together with its partners Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic will offer more seamless connections to the USA via Heathrow airport, he said.

After launching its services to Mumbai from in March 2005, the carrier withdrew them in 2009 due to the economic conditions at that time. It reintroduced the route in 2012.

However, Virgin Atlantic discontinued the services in January 2015 again as part of the network review.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)