JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » IPL 2019 » News

More pressure you put on umpires, it's going to be more difficult: Zaheer
Business Standard

'Visitor' Saurav Ganguly becomes cynosure at his own Eden Gardens

The decorated former India captain was seen in full tilt in front of his home fans, assessing the pitch in his typical fashion and then giving catching practice to the Delhi players

IANS  |  Kolkata 

saurav ganguly

A 'visitor' at his very own Eden Gardens, Sourav Ganguly was the cynosure of all eyes as his team Delhi Capitals warmed up ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Friday.

Ganguly, who captained KKR during their initial days, was roped in as advisor by Delhi Capitals ahead of this season.

The decorated former India captain was seen in full tilt in front of his home fans, assessing the pitch in his typical fashion and then giving catching practice to the Delhi players.

Asked how it feels to be in the visiting team's dugout and playing against KKR, Ganguly said: "I don't know, I have really never thought about it so... Happy to be a part of Delhi Capitals and hopefully we can play well."

On Delhi Capitals, Ganguly said: "They are a young bunch. Shikhar Dhawan is an established player. Prithvi Shaw looked very talented, Rishabh Pant is there as well. Shreyas Iyer has taken the responsibility of captaincy very well. (Kagiso) Rabada... he is just 23 and he has really come off well. There are quite a few talented players in the side and hopefully they can do well."
First Published: Fri, April 12 2019. 21:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY