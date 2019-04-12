'Visitor' Saurav Ganguly becomes cynosure at his own Eden Gardens

A 'visitor' at his very own Eden Gardens, was the cynosure of all eyes as his team warmed up ahead of their (IPL) clash against (KKR) here on Friday.

Ganguly, who captained KKR during their initial days, was roped in as advisor by ahead of this season.

The decorated former India captain was seen in full tilt in front of his home fans, assessing the pitch in his typical fashion and then giving catching practice to the Delhi players.

Asked how it feels to be in the visiting team's dugout and playing against KKR, Ganguly said: "I don't know, I have really never thought about it so... Happy to be a part of and hopefully we can play well."

On Delhi Capitals, Ganguly said: "They are a young bunch. Shikhar Dhawan is an established player. Prithvi Shaw looked very talented, Rishabh Pant is there as well. Shreyas Iyer has taken the responsibility of captaincy very well. (Kagiso) Rabada... he is just 23 and he has really come off well. There are quite a few talented players in the side and hopefully they can do well."