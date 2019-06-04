Vistara grounds first Boeing jet due to technical glitch

Full-service carrier Vistara's first aircraft has been grounded due to an engine related technical glitch, a day after it joined its fleet, industry sources said on Tuesday. The airline, however, rebuffed the claim and stated that the aircraft had been sent for a routine maintenance check.

The aircraft last operated a flight between and -- UK 694 -- on Monday.

"A regular maintenance check is being conducted on our aircraft as per the regulatory requirements. We expect the aircraft to be back in service by tomorrow. Ensuring safety in all aspects of operations is of paramount importance to us," a told IANS.

The has leased six aircraft from BOC to accelerate its growth in the domestic market.

The full-service carrier had on May 24 announced that it had leased four 737-800 NG aircraft, which would be delivered by month end and two A320neo powered by 'CFM LEAP 1A' engines, which were scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2019.

--IANS

rv/rtp

