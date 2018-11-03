Voting underway in AMU Students' Union elections

Voting was underway on Saturday for the Student's Union (AMUSU) elections amid tough security, officials said.

Polling booths have been set up in 14 departments and voting will continue till 5 p.m.

There will be a one-hour break in voting in the afternoon, a said.

There are 18,886 voters in the varsity while the has 3,014 voters.

Polling is being done in the prestigious university for the positions of President, Vice-President, Secretary,

There is heavy deployment of police to maintain law and order.

--IANS

